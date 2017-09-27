WASHINGTON, D.C. — Fluor Federal Solutions LLC of Greenville in South Carolina has been awarded the base operating support services contract for Guam. This follows a timeline of awards, protests and bridging…
Matson Navigation Inc. Hafa Adai Reception Aug. 31
News Flash — U.S. company files for bankruptcy, new airline to charter from Hong Kong Toys”R”Us files for bankruptcy WAYNE, N.J. — Toys”R”Us Inc. announced on Sept. 18 that the company and certain of its U.S. subsidiaries and…
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kiska is set to depart Hilo, Hawaii for a new home port in Guam. “This vessel will be a replacement to the CGC Assateague that we have here currently. The Assateague will be decommissioned Sept.…
HONG KONG — HK Express announced its planned services on the Guam-Nagoya-Hong Kong route to be deferred “in view of geopolitical concerns in the region,” according to a Sept. 18 statement provided by Iris Ho, public relations and communications…
Starting in January 2018, Delta Air Lines will no longer offer its Narita-Guam service. “Delta has decided to discontinue service between Narita and Guam by January 2018 as the demand has not been strong enough to sustain the route.…
BY JOY WHITE Journal Staff After decades in the making, Guam’s Real Estate Commission is finally getting its legs underneath the table. Christopher S. Murphy, principal broker of The Real Estate Professionals, and president of the commission, told the Guam…
BY STEVE GRAFF For the Journal The Guam chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management will hold its annual conference on Oct. 6 at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort, with a focus on leadership skills. The all-day event, which…
BY DIANA G. MENDOZA For the Journal MANILA, Philippines — Chickenjoy, Jolly spaghetti and Yum burger will again become fixtures in the fast food choices of Filipinos and other residents of Guam as Jollibee Foods Corp., the largest fast food…
BY JOY WHITE Journal Staff The operation of Guam’s Froots locations have been sold. Christine W. Baleto will remain as master franchisee for the region, while General Manager Paula S. Cruz will take over the operations of the stores as…
BY LARA OZAKI Journal Staff The Fiesta Resort Guam has started offering a complimentary smartphone service on a trial basis since Aug. 1 to all guests at the hotel. “A hotel is always looking for a way to…
BY BERNADETTE H. CARREON Palau Correspondent KOROR, Palau — Discussions are ongoing between the United States and Palau on the proposed installation of Air and Maritime Domain Awareness Radar Systems to monitor air and martime traffic vicinity of Palau, according…