Yigo developments moving along

BY JOHN I. BORJA

Journal staff

One section of Yigo looks to have several developments coming down the pipeline, one of which is well on its way to completion.

The free-standing Yigo McDonald’s on Chalan Lujuna is nearly finished, according to Divina A. Evaristo, marketing manager of JCA Guam LLC, which does business as McDonald’s of Guam. The new location replaces the one attached to the Yigo Mobil gas station and is expected to open in August.

The development did come across some delays . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.