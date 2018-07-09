Word of mouth — the key to buying and selling businesses on Guam

BY WAYNE CHARGUALAF

Journal staff

In an economy as relatively small and unique as Guam’s, sometimes the most important business intelligence tool one can have is word of mouth, and a perfect example of this is the local market to buy and sell businesses.

“In my experience here in Guam it’s more of a networking thing because all the business people tend to know each other,” Karri T. Perez, business consultant and associate professor of global resources at the University of Guam, told the Journal. “People will just . . .

