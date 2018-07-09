Travel tales, taking the bus and trusting the GPS

While vacationing in London in June, I followed the news in the U.K. (Brexit uncertainties and slow economic growth), in Guam (expected repeal of the sales tax law) and more. …

But one of the objects of the trip was to get out and about. And so my husband, Ken, and I set off to Stonehenge — which we had not visited in more than 20 years — together with our house guests.

Unlike the previous time, we now have a GPS for the car. It’s so easy when you have . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.