Tension rises over Okinawa camp

BY JULIAN RYALL

Japan Correspondent

TOKYO — Commemorative events in Okinawa on June 23 marking the end of ground fighting in the battle to conquer the island in the closing days of World War II were followed two days later by a demonstration off the coast of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Camp Schwab, which is being enlarged to accommodate the military personnel presently at the U.S. Marines’ Futenma Air Station.

The anniversary of the end of fighting in 1945 often serves as a touchstone for the anti-base movement . . .

