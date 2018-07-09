Push for bill on cryptocurrency in Palau

BY BERNADETTE H. CARREON

Palau Correspondent

KOROR, Palau — There is a move before the Palau Congress to consider a piece of legislation that will open up opportunities for Palau to embrace cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Alan R. Seid, chairman of MidCorp., in an interview on June 25 said he is in touch with the lawmakers to urge support for a proposed measure that will launch Palau as a digital cryptocurrency asset exchange hub.

“Blockchain is the new key technology that provides safe and transparent transactions online,” Seid . . .

