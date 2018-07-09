Military – July 9, 2018

Navy conducts explosives training in Apra Harbor

ASAN, Guam — U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 conducted underwater detonation training in outer Apra Harbor on June 27.

The unit detonated a total of five pounds of explosives at a designated sandy area of the sea floor. Access to the area was controlled by the Coast Guard, which established safety zones for the safety of the public and training participants.

Naval Hospital Guam contract awarded for medical services

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Ten firms were awarded . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.