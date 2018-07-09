Letters to the Editor – July 9, 2018

Editor,

Daily we hear how GMH is suffering, how there is a shortfall of revenues, how many people are on food stamps, or how we should be able to make our own rules. But are we objective in our analysis or subjective?

If our family budget has a shortfall, do we reduce our spending or do we ask our neighbor to give us some of his check so we do not need to do things differently? Which concept does GovGuam follow?

Take GMH for example. The Catholic Diocese built the hospital. The Department of the Interior bought it . . .

