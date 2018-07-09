Legislative Review – July 9, 2018

Passed by the 115th US House of Representatives and the US Senate

H.R. 5956 by Rep. Robert W. Bishop

Increases the percentage of U.S. workers in the Northern Mariana Islands by setting a cap for non-U.S. worker permits at 13,000 starting in fiscal 2019 and decreasing the amount in the following years up until the first quarter of fiscal 2030. The bill awaits President Donald J. Trump’s decision.

H.R. 2 by Rep. Michael K. Conaway

Lays out funding and guidelines for . . .

