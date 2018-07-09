Focus – July 9, 2018

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce held its Summer Break Mixer on June 14 at Godfather's Beach House Bar at the Fiesta Resort Saipan.

Photos courtesy of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce

(From left) Velma M. Palacios, director of Network Operations and Engineering, IT&E CNMI; and Benjamin Morse, general manager, Atkins Kroll (Saipan) Inc.

(From left) Moon Smith; and Ron Smith, owner and president, Angil Design, and vice president, Saipan Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and husband of Moon.

The Guam Young Professionals held its Be Connected Mixer on . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.