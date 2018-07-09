‘Decluttering’ properties law welcomed by Saipan realtors

BY JOHN I. BORJA

Journal Staff

Saipan realtors are relieved Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres signed into law a mandate for property owners to be more responsible with their assets, but the concern is now with enforcement.

Saipan Local Law 20-25, also called the Nuisance Abatement and Blighted Property Maintenance Act of 2018, which was spearheaded by Rep. Lorenzo I. Deleon Guerrero, addresses blighted properties and holds owners accountable for the maintenance and security of abandoned lots, buildings and vehicles.

The law, signed on June 14, will . . .

