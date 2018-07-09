Costs to consider when terminating productive workers employment

BY THOMAS D. SHARTS

There are times when managers will release productive workers from employment, and in doing so, there are many justifiable reasons for such an action to occur. However, it’s true that in certain instances, not all such terminations are justifiable. Moreover, some employee dismissals are motivated by reasons that have a shaky rationale basis. Nevertheless, no matter what has motivated the termination of a productive employee, managers should consider some of these consequential costs associated with that process.

Firstly, whenever a visibly known productive employee is released from his/her employment, it has an . . .

