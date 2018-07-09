Coconut lumber opens business opportunities

BY GIFF JOHNSON

Marshall Islands Correspondent

MAJURO, Marshall Islands — The Asian Development Bank is supporting an agriculture program that could create business development opportunities for people living on remote atolls in the Marshall Islands.

The aim is to develop housing, furniture and craft cottage industries as an offshoot of a scheme to cut down thousands of senile coconut trees and plant replacement trees to ramp up production in this coconut-dependent nation. While other Pacific nations have developed small scale industries based on use of coconut tree lumber, people in . . .

