Briefcase – July 9, 2018

GMH submits plan of correction documents to CMS

TAMUNING, Guam — Guam Memorial Hospital Authority Administrator Peter John Camacho on June 22 submitted documents related to the hospital’s plan of correction to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, according to a June 23 release.

The plan was created as a response to concerns raised during a CMS inspection in April. The documents submitted are also the subject of a subpoena issued by the Guam legislature’s oversight committee on health, tourism, military affairs and senior citizens.

UOG selects new president



MANGILAO, Guam — The University of . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.