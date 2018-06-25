Shiny and new: Water company freshens up with new location, logo, expansion

BY MEGHAN HICKEY

Journal Staff

American Watertek Inc. is poised for growth with a brand-new warehouse, logo and plans for expansion into a Saipan-based office by the end of 2018.

The move from the company’s original location in Harmon Industrial Park to its new location behind Finance Factors Ltd. along Chalan San Antonio in Tamuning is something that President Rizk Saad had been planning for some time. “I always wanted to move to a place that would be visible,” he said. “Exposure [here] is very good.” However, there weren’t many options in his . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.