Restaurant Roundup – June 25, 2018

Blue Lagoon Plaza adds Japanese restaurant and bar

Bistro 94 opened its doors on May 28 at Blue Lagoon Plaza, next to Kai Japanese Restaurant. The Japanese izakaya features kushikatsu, also known as kushiage, a Japanese dish of deep-fried skewered meat and vegetables. The restaurant, open from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. daily, seats 35 to include 25 seats at tables and 10 seats at the bar counter in a 900-square-foot space. General Manager and Chef Toshimitsu Bando previously owned a Japanese restaurant in Japan prior to the opening of Bistro 94. In . . .

