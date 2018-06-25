Quotable – June 25, 2018

“Guam is the veritable New York City in the Pacific — you’ve met with everybody, you’ve learned from everybody, you’ve done business with everybody. You have some cultural advantages.”

— Gregory D. Harris, senior commercial officer for the Embassy of the United States of America U.S. Commercial Service Liaison Office to the Asian Development Bank, speaking with members of the Guam Contractors Association at a June 20 general membership luncheon meeting at the Hyatt Regency Guam. He was on island to help shed light on the opportunities that contractors have for work . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.