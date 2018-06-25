PXC sabbatical may prove lucrative

BY WAYNE CHARGUALAF

Journal Staff

It’s been more than a year since Tropical Productions Inc. has held one of its popular Pacific X-Treme Combat mixed martial arts events due to circumstances outside its control, but TPI General Manager Edward J. Calvo said that might be a good thing.

“For the last three or four years, mixed martial arts has really been a changing industry, with the Ultimate Fighting Championship and other local shows changing ownership and TV networks changing their deals. So it . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.