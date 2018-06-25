Palau prepares for Micronesian Games in Yap

BY BERNADETTE H. CARREON

KOROR, Palau — An amount of $200,000 has been earmarked to send Palauan athletes to Yap for the 2018 Micronesian Games from July 15 to July 28.

According to Minister Baklai Temengil-Chilton, Palau will be sending more than 200 athletes to participate, and a big chunk of the budget earmarked for the Games is funding for participant travel.

Chilton said there are already discussions with the Sea Passion Group airline, United Airlines and the Caroline Islands Airline as possible chartered airlines to bring the Palauan athletes to Yap.

