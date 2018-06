Eska Lavelle “Bill” Gibson Jr.

Dec. 29, 1936 - May 3, 2018

Date: July 1

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Fiesta Resort Guam

The Gibson family invites the community to celebrate Bill’s life, accomplishments and all that he contributed to Guam and the region. They ask those who knew Bill to come and share a story or special memory of “Papa” with the family.

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please