Local businesses strive to ditch straws

BY WAYNE CHARGUALAF

Journal Staff

At least three local food and hospitality businesses are striving to reduce single-use plastic straws, in addition to adopting other eco-friendly practices, in what has become a global trend in the industry.

Archway Inc., which does business as Infusion Coffee & Tea, and Guahan Eats Inc., which does business locally as California Pizza Kitchen, Pika’s Café and Little Pika’s, began in early June a program in which straws are available by request only. To help customers adapt, both companies have put up posters to inform customers of the . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.