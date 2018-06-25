IP&E moves Shell Harmon station

BY LARA O. NEUMAN

Journal Staff

IP&E Holdings LLC moved its Shell operation in Harmon just down the street on Route 16 from its previous station to a 1-acre land owned by IP&E on June 22. The new flagship station aims to alleviate congestion for customers in the area and features a 3,000-square-foot Foody’s — the largest of the store’s locations.

While the former station was operated by IP&E on leased land, the expanded station sits on an around 1-acre land owned by IP&E . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.