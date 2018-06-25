Guam EPA introduces compliance checklist

BY WAYNE CHARGUALAF

Journal staff

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency is planning to introduce a checklist before the end of June to help new applicants who aren’t familiar with the compliance process.

The agency plans to distribute the form at the Guam Department of Public Works Permit Center in Upper Tumon and make it available online at the Guam EPA website at epa.guam.gov.

“Most established contracting firms are already familiar with our compliance process, so they already know what they need to bring,” Guam EPA spokesperson Nicholas Rupley told . . .

