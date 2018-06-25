Focus – June 25, 2018

The Guam Chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction, Harley-Davidson of Guam and

Cars Plus held a Beers, Boys and Toys event on June 8 at Harley-Davidson in Asan.

Photos by Justin Green

The Marshall Islands Office of Commerce, Investment and Tourism and the College of the Marshall Islands hosted a Fiduciary Essentials Training event, sponsored by the Asia Pacific Association for Fiduciary Studies, in Majuro on

June 11 at the Marshall Islands Resort.