Corporate Giving – June 25, 2018

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce awarded a $2,000 scholarship to four graduating high school students and two college students during the chamber general membership meeting at the Saipan World Resort on June 6, according to a June 12 release.
The six students awarded a $2,000 scholarship were:
- Giur Hur, Saipan International School
- Elizabeth Rose Jones, Lighthouse Academy/homeschool
- Monica Aira B. Usi, Mount Carmel High School
- Chloe Salvosa, Marianas High School
- Nathaniel Snodgrass,
