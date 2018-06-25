Corporate Giving – June 25, 2018

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce awarded a $2,000 scholarship to four graduating high school students and two college students during the chamber general membership meeting at the Saipan World Resort on June 6, according to a June 12 release.

 

The six students awarded a $2,000 scholarship were:

  • Giur Hur, Saipan International School
  • Elizabeth Rose Jones, Lighthouse Academy/homeschool
  • Monica Aira B. Usi, Mount Carmel High School
  • Chloe Salvosa, Marianas High School
  • Nathaniel Snodgrass,

