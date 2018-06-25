Briefcase – June 25, 2018

Port Authority of Guam earns high scores from rating agencies

HAGÅTÑA, Guam — The Port Authority of Guam’s proposed $72.6 million series 2018 port revenue bonds earned high scores from rating agencies, according to a June 14 release. Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings assigned an A long-term rating and Moody’s Investors Service assigned a Baa2 rating.

Proceeds from the bonds will go to financing the port authority’s capital improvement program, which is the first since it was built in 1969.

