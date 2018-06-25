Air Niugini prepares to launch Majuro service

BY GIFF JOHNSON

Marshall Islands Correspondent

MAJURO, Marshall Islands — Papua New Guinea-based air carrier Air Niugini is preparing to extend service to Majuro, linking the Marshall Islands with existing service to Pohnpei in the Federated States of Micronesia, Papua New Guinea’s capital Port Moresby and other destinations in the South Pacific and Asia.

More than two years in development, the planned service to Majuro follows Air Niugini’s extension of service to Pohnpei nearly two years ago, its first to the north Pacific region.

A six-man team from Air Niugini visited Majuro June 8 to . . .

