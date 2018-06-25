A cloud on the title — title defects or adverse interests

BY KIM ANDERSON YOUNG
When a title company searches the history of a property, we occasionally find something in the history of the property that seems out of place or that doesn’t make sense. These findings fall under a few categories that are closely related.
- Clouds on the title: A property with a “cloud on the title” refers to an irregularity in the chain of title that raises the question of a potential risk or threat to the buyer. An example of a cloud on the title would be if a neighbor used your . . .
This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.