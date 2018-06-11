Words of Wisdom

When Robert A. Underwood was appointed the University of Guam’s 10th president in April 2008, he was no stranger to the Guam community.

With a rousing demeanor, Underwood had been professor emeritus at the university and a member of UOG’s faculty since 1977. He had been the dean of the UOG College of Education and the school’s academic vice president. Before the university, he was an administrator and educator for Guam’s Department of Education, vice principal of Inarajan Junior High School, assistant principal and teacher at George Washington High . . .

