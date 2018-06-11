Up, up and away: Military buildup just part of real estate movement

BY MEGHAN HICKEY

Journal Staff

Recent increase in the real estate market of both demand and prices have realtors wary and refurbishers excited for the projection of the market over the next six to eight years — but changes are not all focused on the military buildup as some presume.

“Investors are buying, rents have gone up, house prices have gone up and one of the main reasons is the pending military buildup and the money that’s being spent last year and this year and in the future,” Christopher K. Felix, president and principal broker at . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.