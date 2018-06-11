The cost of care: understanding healthcare costs

BY WAYNE CHARGUALAF

Journal staff

From the Office of Public Accountability’s June 4 report on the government of Guam’s health insurance contracts to Guam Memorial Hospital’s ongoing financial scrutiny, the cost of healthcare is an ongoing topic of debate. The debate is a national concern as well, as can be seen in everything from the years long struggle over the fate of the Affordable Care Act to the efforts of organizations like Healthcare Bluebook to bring transparency to healthcare pricing to help patients make better decisions.

Frank J. Campillo, health care administrator for . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.