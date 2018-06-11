Spice line market share grows; to expand on base

BY WAYNE CHARGUALAF

Journal Staff

If things go according to plan, the Badia line of spices will be sold on Guam military bases by the end of June, Josephine L. Tumamak, general manager of One Pacific Distributors, told the Journal.

One Pacific Distributors, the official distributor for the Doral, Fla.-based brand in Guam and Saipan, introduced Badia to the Mariana Islands last year and has since seen it grow in popularity. The company introduced the line to Saipan in May 2017 and to Guam in December 2017 after speaking with Badia representatives at the Gulf . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.