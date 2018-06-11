Real estate commission brings Guam practice up to speed

BY WAYNE CHARGUALAF

Journal Staff

The Guam Real Estate Commission has made progress on its aims to update real estate laws and enhance realtor training so that citizens and investors are confident doing business on the island, Christopher S. Murphy, principle broker at The Real Estate Professionals and president of the Guam Real Estate Commission, told the Journal.

In May, the commission took over the real estate pre-licensing exam which had previously been administered by the University of Guam. The exam hadn’t been updated in several years and so the . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.