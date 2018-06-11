Quotable – June 11, 2018

“I have been very concerned that the Navy seems to be utilizing a loophole in federal law to conduct routine and non-routine ship repairs.”

— Madeleine Z. Bordallo, Guam’s delegate to congress, speaking at a general membership meeting of the Guam Chamber of Commerce on May 30 at the Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort. She was referring to a loophole in federal law that allows U.S. Navy ships to conduct routine and non-routine ship repairs outside of American ports and spoke in support of her bill that will require the U . . .

