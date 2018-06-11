Mom and pop store offers rental space, delivery

BY LARA O. NEUMAN

Journal Staff

A newly-opened mom and pop store aims to provide unique services to include rentable event space, grocery delivery and packaging and shipping services.

Napu Mart opened March 26 on the second floor of Koa Building in Hagåtña, above Budget Bridal Boutique and Blush.

“Our theme is all water,” said Co-owner Sue J. Lee. The blue flooring and cascading spherical décor in the store reflect the napu concept, which means “wave” in Chamorro.

Half of the 1,600-square-foot store space is . . .

