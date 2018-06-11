Legislative Review – June 11, 2018

Passed by the 115th US House of Representatives

H.R. 5515 by Rep. Mac Thornberry

Authorizes fiscal 2019 appropriations to the Department of Defense’s programs and activities, including military projects on Guam. The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019 provides $377.2 million for military buildup projects. Madeleine Z. Bordallo, Guam’s delegate to Congress, added provisions in the bill to reinforce holding the Navy and DOD accountable for their net-negative commitment to reduce land use on the island and to improve Guam’s H . . .

