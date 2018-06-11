Island trust funds may be inadequate

BY GIFF JOHNSON

Marshall Islands Correspondent

MAJURO, Marshall Islands — Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia trust funds will be unlikely to provide funding equal to United States grant funding in 2023, the last year of the 20-year financial package in the Compacts of Free Association, and in some years could provide no funding at all for government services, said the U.S. Government Accountability Office in a report issued on May 17.

The report put trust fund committees on notice that much needs to be done to solve problems that could cause financial . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.