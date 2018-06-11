Get students interested in chemistry with a scoop of ice cream

BY JAYNE FLORES

At Guam Community College, we are always trying to get students interested in STEM fields. For those of you not tuned in to academic acronyms, STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. We have our MathFest for students in first through 12th grade, where we show them fun and different ways to apply math in real life. Our Sustainable Technologies and Environmental Education Program, or STEEP, has run for the past several summers and winter breaks, and offers very cool techno stuff like building your own solar . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.