Focus – June 11, 2018

The Guam Chapter of the American Red Cross held its 14th Annual Golf Classic Tournament on May 26 at Starts Guam Golf Resort.

Photos by Leland Francisco



The Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association held its annual GHRA Social event on May 29 at the

Pacific Star Resort & Spa.

Photos by Wayne Chargualaf



AXS Insurance Risk and Leadership Symposium and NexGen Conference was held on May 29 and 30 at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort.

Photos by Meghan Hickey



Payu-ta Inc. celebrated its 10th anniversary with a luncheon and awards ceremony on June 1 . . .

