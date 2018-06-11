Election Roundup – June 11, 2018

Candidates speak with high school students

BARRIGADA AND MANGILAO, Guam — Three gubernatorial candidates spoke at Tiyan High School on April 26 to discuss why students should vote for them in the upcoming elections and to answer student questions. Questions from the students included topics on the qualifications of each candidate for governor, a major issue each would tackle to begin their term, why students should vote for each, issues of arming teachers in schools, the build up of Simon Sanchez High School and football field at Tiyan High School, the legalization of medical marijuana, enhancing . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.