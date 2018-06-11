Briefcase – June 11, 2018

Guam-based helicopter executives charged with fraud

HAGÅTÑA, Guam — Four executives from Hansen Helicopters Inc. — John D. Walker, president; Marvin R. Reed executive vice president; Kenneth R. Crowe, director of operations; and Phillip T. Kapp, director of maintenance — were arrested on May 31 as a result of a federal indictment charging them with knowingly and willfully conspiring a scheme for Hansen to utilize and lease unsafe aircraft that did not comply with U.S. safety aviation regulations, according to a May 31 release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.