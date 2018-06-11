Australia steps up North Pacific engagement with visit from Foreign Minister

BY BERNADETTE H. CARREON

Palau Correspondent

KOROR, Palau — Australia is “stepping-up” its engagement in the North Pacific after a high-level visit from Foreign Minister Julie Bishop from June 3 to June 7.

The first leg of the tour was in Palau from June 3 to June 4 and President Tommy E. Remengesau Jr. welcomed Australia’s government visit saying it was a sign of Canberra’s commitment to being a strategic partner in Micronesia.

“We truly appreciate the visit of the . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.