News flash — DZSP bid protest complaint filed, released

PAE, a majority partner in the DZSP 21 LLC joint venture with Parsons Government Services received on June 5 the redacted version of DZSP’s bid protest complaint, with a filed date of June 1, according to Katrina Lennon Szakolczai, communications manager for PAE.

The protest claims that the U.S. Navy “committed no less than three critical errors in its post-corrective-action analysis of Fluor’s and DZSP’s proposals,” which include not giving consideration to . . .

