United to allow transport of Guam military pets

United Airlines is providing an exception to its recent suspension of reservations for its PetSafe service for military members and spouses and State Department Foreign Service Personnel and spouses traveling with or shipping pets out of Guam, according to an April 3 statement provided to the Journal by United Corporate Communications. The exception will be active between April 3 and April 30.

"After careful review and listening closely to feedback from our customers, we have made an exception," the statement said. "We understand that . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.