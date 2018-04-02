Understanding the new 90-day rule

BY NELSON J. XU

Misrepresentation of a material fact while applying for immigration benefits will have devastating consequences. Pursuant to INA §212(a)(6)(C), “any alien who, by fraud or willfully misrepresenting a material fact, seeks to precure (or has sought to procure or has procured) a visa, other documentation, or admission into the United States or other benefit provided under this chapter is inadmissible.” Therefore, an alien must declare his or her true intent to Customs and Border Protection officers at the port of entry. But what if she has a . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.