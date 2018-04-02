Restaurant Roundup – April 2, 2018

Infusion opens up at T Galleria

Infusion Coffee and Tea opened its eighth location on the island, nestled within T Galleria by DFS, Guam in Tumon. The store has been operating for about a month, but an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and blessing was held March 23.

The business is coming up on its ninth year of operations, which makes the new location a special point in Infusion’s history. Richard Chan and Mika C. Gibson, president and vice president of Archway Inc., respectively, expressed their thanks to T Galleria and customers for allowing the business . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.