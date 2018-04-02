Q & A – Heltzel

Editor’s note: Richard A. Heltzel is the president of Healy Tibbitts Builders Inc., Hawaii, a position he has held since 2000. With world wide experience in marine construction and dredging specifically throughout the Hawaii and the Pacific Rim, Heltzel in his current role has been directly responsible for planning and execution for all of Healy Tibbitts’ current and recently completed dredging related projects including Guam specific work for the U.S. Navy’s $40 million X-Ray Wharf Improvements, Phase 1, Naval Base Guam and U.S. Navy’s $80 million Apra Harbor Wharf Improvements, Uniform . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.