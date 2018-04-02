Neuroscience clinic consolidates operations

BY WAYNE CHARGUALAF

Journal Staff

The Weingarten Institute for Neuroscience will be consolidating its administrative and clinic functions in a new space at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa.

The institute previously had its administrative offices and treatment facility in two separate locations, the Hornet Sports building in Tamuning and Health Services of the Pacific in Harmon respectively.

“Patients would sometimes get confused as to which building they’re supposed to go to,” Dr. David M. Weingarten, WIN founder and neurosurgeon . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.