Marshalls moves cryptocurrency plan despite international concern

BY GIFF JOHNSON

Marshall Islands Correspondent

MAJURO, Marshall Islands — Marshall Islands leaders and the government’s Israel-based partners in the new cryptocurrency plan are moving forward to issue the new currency later this year. The plan, approved by parliament in late February, established the Sovereign — of SOV — as a digital currency and legal tender of the Marshall Islands, the first nation globally to approve what is known as cryptocurrency as legal tender.

But the move to establish cryptocurrency has prompted concern from the International . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.