Making construction sexy again

BY JAYNE FLORES

Remember the 1970’s disco group The Village People? One of their members was always dressed as a stud construction worker — handsome guy wearing a hard hat, muscle shirt and tight jeans with a tool belt hanging around his waist.

On Guam, we need a 2018 version of that guy. We need to figure out how to make construction sexy again. Not that our current cadre of construction workers isn’t studly, of course. The problem is, we need more of them, and we can . . .

This content is available only to subscribers. If you are a member, please log in.